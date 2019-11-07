Alton Mason and Patryk Lawry model adidas x MISSONI Vol. 2

Italian fashion house MISSONI launches a second collection with adidas. One Step Further collection features Alton Mason, Patryk Lawry and more.

Following the success of the first collaboration, which quickly turned the knitted Ultraboost sneaker into a cult favourite, the latest adidas x MISSONI collection features an even more extensive offering, set to launch today.

With sport in the House’s DNA and following the path of its founder Ottavio, an Olympic athlete with a passion for colours, the adidas x MISSONI partnership interprets sportswear in a contemporary way; redefining classic running garment silhouettes, and transforming colours into a living matter that follows and frees movements.

Energy, strength and agility are emphasised and enhanced with form fitting pieces, all brought to life in iconic Missoni colours; the new Pulseboost sneaker has been perfectly engineered.

The latest adidas x MISSONI campaign is brought to life through imagery and a futuristic video, encapsulating the energetic spirit of the collection; choreography and contemporary dance movements appear to project themselves toward the camera lens as if, at times, the action will break through.

The video concludes with an explosion of colour that conjures the animated fervour of a religious ritual. in a continuous crescendo of rhythm, music, bodies and colour; one blending into the other.

Sport as passion; a shattering sense of power and harmony.