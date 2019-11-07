in Alton Mason, Sportswear, Top Stories

Alton Mason and Patryk Lawry model adidas x MISSONI Vol. 2

Adidas collaborates with Missoni on a second collection called One Step Further

adidas x MISSONI
Courtesy of ©MISSONI

Italian fashion house MISSONI launches a second collection with adidas. One Step Further collection features Alton Mason, Patryk Lawry and more.

Following the success of the first collaboration, which quickly turned the knitted Ultraboost sneaker into a cult favourite, the latest adidas x MISSONI collection features an even more extensive offering, set to launch today. 

With sport in the House’s DNA and following the path of its founder Ottavio, an Olympic athlete with a passion for colours, the adidas x MISSONI partnership interprets sportswear in a contemporary way; redefining classic running garment silhouettes, and transforming colours into a living matter that follows and frees movements. 

adidas x MISSONI
Courtesy of ©MISSONI

Energy, strength and agility are emphasised and enhanced with form fitting pieces, all brought to life in iconic Missoni colours; the new Pulseboost sneaker has been perfectly engineered. 

The latest adidas x MISSONI campaign is brought to life through imagery and a futuristic video, encapsulating the energetic spirit of the collection; choreography and contemporary dance movements appear to project themselves toward the camera lens as if, at times, the action will break through. 

 
adidas x MISSONI
Courtesy of ©MISSONI

The video concludes with an explosion of colour that conjures the animated fervour of a religious ritual. in a continuous crescendo of rhythm, music, bodies and colour; one blending into the other. 

Sport as passion; a shattering sense of power and harmony. 

