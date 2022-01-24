PFW: FUMITO GANRYU Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Japanese fashion brand FUMITO GANRYU presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection at Paris Fashion Week. For this season, the brand explores a flexible sensibility to adjust to changes brought about by external factors. The Homeostasis collection finds the balance between dualities such as digital and real, a stoic discipline and relaxation, volume and texture, form and function, and it also brings a sense of clear yet blurry vision of rebellion.

“To avoid obstruction of universality and versatility a neutral value that does not carry a worldview, should be called a worldview the brand concept that contains a vector of difficulty to understand and comprehend proposed through visualization and articulation in a language of otherworldy industries a collection to aid the necessary homeostasis that maintains the balance both mental and physical.” – from Fumito Ganryu