PFW: Y/PROJECT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand Y/PROJECT presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on January 20th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores contemporary silhouette. For the collection designer Glenn Martens collaborated with fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier. The pieces, inspired by Gaultier‘s 1996 “Cyberbaba” collection, feature trompe-l’oeil body patterns: Naked bodies printed on denim pants or jackets, a pair of breasts on a sweater with masculine forms, and a man’s sex on a miniskirt. The collection also include the Evergreen line, a range of eco-responsible pieces that are constantly renewed and enriched each season with new models.

The colors of the sweaters are bright, the down jackets are very large. A button-up allows a thin-strapped dress to take on a classic or a wild shape. As for the “Peel Off” pieces, layers can be removed and the silhouette transformed. For instance, a denim jacket becomes a crop top. For the first time, logos make their appearance, inscribed on a clip that deconstructs the garment. Another innovation: a form of pants, the Banana, with a rounded cut. – from Y/Project