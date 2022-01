Prince Nikolai of Denmark takes the cover of Vogue Scandinavia Magazine‘s February March 2022 edition lensed by fashion photography duo Hill & Aubrey. In charge of styling was Mattias Karlsson, with beauty from hair stylist Alfie Sackett, and makeup artist Eddy Liu. Production by The.Curated Productions. For the cover Prince Nikolai is wearing DIOR.

Photography © Hill & Aubrey for Vogue Scandinavia, discover more at voguescandinavia.com