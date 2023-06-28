FURSAC Spring Summer 2024 Collection

French fashion brand FURSAC presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection on June 22nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The Fursac man embarks on a sailing expedition with his close friends, all dressed in magnificent navy blue clothes, as the first light of morning reveals the enchanting emerald shore of Brittany. Their joyful shouts blend with the sounds of the ocean as they sail past Dinard and on to Saint-Malo. Among them, one wears a modernized peacoat, another a comfortable fleece smock, and another a timeless sailor’s sweater. The boat shoes allow saltwater to touch their feet, paying honor to seasoned sailors. This is the Brittany of leisure boats and legendary adventurers, a region known for its mighty winds and adventurous summers.

Creative director of Fursac, Gauthier Borsarello is captivated by this intriguing picture of Brittany. He narrates tales of fishing and trading, examines the rich nautical past, and reflects the timeless style of Eric Tabarly, the great French sailor at the helm of the Pen Duick, drawing inspiration from his ancestors’ homeland. Borsarello blends evocative whites and indigos, enhanced by notes of licorice typical of historic sailing ships, using painstaking research. Each piece is deeply anchored in local influences and culture, elevated by modern materials, contemporary cutting, and utilitarian features like zippers and press studs, paying homage to the past while looking forward. It’s a wardrobe that speaks to the modern man, no matter his background or destination.

Gauthier Borsarello works tirelessly season after season to create his idea of an elegant, smart, and ambitious French wardrobe. His style reflects his modest elegance, attention to detail, and deep appreciation for classical tailoring norms and garment history. His new collection’s items are expressive yet approachable, representing the Fursac philosophy: garments designed to stand the test of time and elegantly age, eventually becoming cherished vintage pieces for future generations.

