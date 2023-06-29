DISCOVER BURBERRY Spring 2024 Collection

Burberry has unveiled the lookbook images for its highly anticipated Spring 2024 Collection, the second collection by designer Daniel Lee. Continuing to highlight quintessential British wardrobe archetypes, the collection focuses on meticulous tailoring that accentuates the body’s contours, while embracing exquisite British motifs that pay homage to the captivating allure of the great British outdoors.

SPRING 2024 COLLECTIONS

One of the standout features is the celebrated Check pattern, presented in both new and reimagined forms from the brand’s archive. Notably, the collection includes happy scarves crafted from Burberry Check cashmere, originating from Scotland, featuring stylish fringed edges along each vertical side.

Among the key pieces showcased in the collection are iconic trench coats, car coats, duffle coats, blanket capes, quilts, parkas, field jackets, aviator jackets, and bomber jackets. Adding to the versatile range are kilts, tracksuits, and rugby jerseys, providing a diverse selection for fashion enthusiasts. Puffer coats stand out with their luxurious leather construction, embellished with Equestrian Knight Design (EKD) details, further exemplifying Burberry’s attention to detail and craftsmanship.

Knight blue accents stand out on dandelion-print silk pyjamas, quilted jackets, and car coats. The color palette includes sherbet, cameo, ivy, rhubarb, khaki, trench, knight blue, black, and white. Tailoring draws inspiration from Savile Row, while vintage influences are seen in zip pockets and thigh placements. Knitwear features traditional patterns, denim has flocked rose details, and EKD motifs adorn garments and accessories. The collection introduces new bag designs and showcases an array of footwear options. Water-inspired prints reflect the theme of water resistance and proofing.