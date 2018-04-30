Adil Haddaoui, Roberto Sipos & Tre Samuels Model GAP SS18 Collection

GAP

Models Adil Haddaoui, Roberto Sipos, Tre Samuels, Hoyeon Jung, Katerina Tannerbaum, and Mayowa Nicholas team up for GAP‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Amy Troost. Styling is work of Beth Fenton, with set design from Nick des Jardins, and casting direction from Jennifer Starr. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tina Outen at Streeters, makeup artist Kanako Takase at Streeters, and manicurist Ami Vega at See Management.


Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com

