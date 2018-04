Top model Jordan Barrett stars in History Repeated story captured by fashion photographer Jesse Lizotte for GQ Australia‘s May 2018 edition. For the story fashion editor Olivia Harding selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Valentino, Prada, Ermenegildo Zegna, Hermes, Dior Homme, Tommy Hilfiger, Bally, Burberry, and Giorgio Armani.