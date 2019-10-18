in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Luka Isaac, Menswear, Mert and Marcus

Cameron Monaghan & Luka Isaac Model Giambattista Valli x H&M Collection

Mert and Marcus captured Giambattista Valli x H&M’s campaign

Giambattista Valli x H&M
Photography © Mert and Marcus for Giambattista Valli x H&M

Cameron Monaghan and Luka Isaac team up with H.E.R, Kendall Jenner, Clara 3000, Chris Lee, and Chiara Ferragni for Giambattista Valli x H&M‘s campaign lensed by fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.

Styling is work of Melanie Ward, with makeup from beauty artist Val Garland, and hair styling by Holli Smith. In charge of casting direction was Piergiorgio Del Moro.

Giambattista Valli x H&M
Photography © Mert and Marcus for Giambattista Valli x H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M
Photography © Mert and Marcus for Giambattista Valli x H&M
Giambattista Valli x H&M
Photography © Mert and Marcus for Giambattista Valli x H&M

