Cameron Monaghan and Luka Isaac team up with H.E.R, Kendall Jenner, Clara 3000, Chris Lee, and Chiara Ferragni for Giambattista Valli x H&M‘s campaign lensed by fashion photographers Mert and Marcus.

Styling is work of Melanie Ward, with makeup from beauty artist Val Garland, and hair styling by Holli Smith. In charge of casting direction was Piergiorgio Del Moro.

