Fashion designer Clare Waight Keller presented Givenchy‘s Pre-Fall 2019 collection, inspired by the myth of Icarus, with the latest lookbook featuring models Xavier Buestel, Akos Sogor, and Malick Bodian.





Photo: Vogue.com / Maison La Roche, Le Corbusier : © FLC / ADAGP, Paris, 2018 et Pierre Jeanneret : © ADAGP, Paris, 2018

