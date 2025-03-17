Hyunjin Stuns as Givenchy Beauty’s New Ambassador

Hyunjin steps into the spotlight as the face of Le Rouge Interdit Baume, bringing his signature charisma and effortless elegance to Givenchy Beauty’s latest campaign. Known for his striking visuals and magnetic presence as a member of Stray Kids, Hyunjin has become a rising force in the fashion and beauty world. Wearing shade No. 10, a reinvented take on Givenchy’s signature black, he embodies the brand’s vision of modern beauty. His appointment as ambassador solidifies his influence beyond music, cementing his status as a new-generation style icon.

Hyunjin’s collaboration with Givenchy Beauty is a natural progression of his growing presence in luxury fashion. From gracing the front rows of major runway shows to partnering with brands like Versace and Cartier, he has consistently blurred the lines between music and style.

The Le Rouge Interdit Baume collection aligns with Hyunjin’s own aesthetic, effortless yet refined, daring yet sophisticated. Made with 96% natural ingredients, the balm offers 24-hour hydration with a formula enriched with hyaluronic acid, jojoba seed, and Acmella Oleracea flower extracts. More than just a beauty product, it embodies a commitment to self-care, individuality, and the artistry of transformation, principles that Hyunjin himself represents through his style.

This campaign introduces two shades, each designed to suit every skin tone and mood. No. 00 provides a translucent, healthy glow, ideal for daily wear or as a nourishing base under lipstick. No. 10, the standout shade worn by Hyunjin, transforms upon application, adapting to the wearer’s natural lip tone for a personalized touch. Just as Hyunjin constantly reinvents himself, Le Rouge Interdit Baume offers a customizable experience, proving that beauty is fluid and expressive.

As a Givenchy Beauty ambassador, Hyunjin’s impact extends far beyond his role in Stray Kids. His bold approach to fashion and beauty challenges conventions, making him a defining figure in a new era of luxury. With Le Rouge Interdit Baume, Hyunjin and Givenchy Beauty usher in a fresh perspective on modern beauty. As he continues to break barriers, his collaboration with Givenchy is yet another step in his rise as a global trendsetter.