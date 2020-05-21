in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Gucci, Menswear

Gustave Cagani, Florian Witte, Lawrence Perry & Sunday Romuald for GUCCI FW20

Discover Gucci’s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign featuring models in their everyday situations

Models Gustave Cagani, Florian Witte, Lawrence Perry, and Sunday Romuald take self-portraits for Gucci‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 advertising campaign. In charge of creative direction was Gucci‘s Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds.

“I let the models build their own images. To act as photographers and storytellers, producers and scenographers. I asked them to represent the idea they have of themselves. To go public with it, shaping the poetry that accompanies them. I encouraged them to play, improvising with their life,” @alessandro_michele allowed beauty to shine through from the ordinary for the #GucciTheRitual campaign. #AlessandroMichele #GucciFW20 #GucciCommunity Music: ‘Alright’ by Supergrass. Writers: Gareth Coombes, Daniel Goffey, Michael Quinn © 1995 EMI Music Publishing Italia Srl on behalf of EMI Music Publishing LTD (P) 1995 The Echo Label Limited, a BMG Company (copyright) Courtesy of BMG Rights Management (Italy) srl

CREDITS
Gucci FW 2020-2021 collection
Creative Director: Alessandro Michele
Art Director: Christopher Simmonds

VIDEO MUSIC
Sony/ATV: “Alright”
Writers: Gareth Coombes, Daniel Goffey, Michael Quinn
© 1995 EMI Music Publishing Italia Srl on behalf of EMI Music Publishing LTD
BMG: Supergrass
“Alright”
(P) 1995 The Echo Label Limited, a BMG Company
“courtesy of BMG Rights Management (Italy) Srl”

