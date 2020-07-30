MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: In A Frame Of Mind by Genis Mitjans

Fashion photographer Genis Mitjans captured A Frame Of Mind story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Jak, Josef, and Honza, all represented by Supermoda Management. In charge of styling was Roxane Mercerat, with concept, casting direction, and grooming from Ioana Catargiu. Graphic design by Pascal Stodieck. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as YSL, Dior, Armani, Dickies, Dr. Martens, Ralph Lauren, and Levi’s.

Inspiration arose during the lockdown, escaping it through a creative mindset, connecting the imaginative with aesthetics. Artists and friends between Barcelona and Berlin, with an unfailing enthusiasm throughout and going beyond fine senses, defined the project “In a Frame Of Mind”. In this Facetime series, presented in its full form, portraits and compositions reflect the eagerness to create from a personal and metaphorical vision of beauty.





Discover the complete story below:

Photography Genis Mitjans – genismitjans.com

Styling Roxane Mercerat – www.roxanemercerat.com

Concept, Casting Direction, Grooming Ioana Catargiu – @iovanhelsing

Graphic Design Pascal Stodieck – pascalstodieck.net

Models Jak, Josef, Honza at Supermoda Management