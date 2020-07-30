MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: In A Frame Of Mind by Genis Mitjans

Fashion photographer Genis Mitjans captured A Frame Of Mind story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Jak, Josef, and Honza, all represented by Supermoda Management. In charge of styling was Roxane Mercerat, with concept, casting direction, and grooming from Ioana Catargiu. Graphic design by Pascal Stodieck. For the session models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as YSL, Dior, Armani, Dickies, Dr. Martens, Ralph Lauren, and Levi’s.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Inspiration arose during the lockdown, escaping it through a creative mindset, connecting the imaginative with aesthetics. Artists and friends between Barcelona and Berlin, with an unfailing enthusiasm throughout and going beyond fine senses, defined the project “In a Frame Of Mind”. In this Facetime series, presented in its full form, portraits and compositions reflect the eagerness to create from a personal and metaphorical vision of beauty.
Discover the complete story below:
Photography Genis Mitjans – genismitjans.com
Styling Roxane Mercerat – www.roxanemercerat.com
Concept, Casting Direction, Grooming Ioana Catargiu – @iovanhelsing
Graphic Design Pascal Stodieck – pascalstodieck.net
Models Jak, Josef, Honza at Supermoda Management