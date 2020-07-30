GUNTHER Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Parisian brand GUNTHER presented the Spring Summer 2021 L’Île des Vents collection with the video featuring models Yann Summers and Remy Jobert directed by Julien Teissier. The collection was inspired by the beauty of Greek islands.

“In this video directed by Julien Teissier from the S7NDROM collective, with original music by Sarah Amsellem, the Greek past of Marseille, its creeks and waves are reminiscent of the Cyclades. Marked by white stones, blue roofs and orange skies, journeys are for Naomi Gunther a mixture of contemplation and wonder. In airy, comfortable and always elegant pieces, the designer transcribes the textures and colours of the island of Mykonos, like a painting in which Greek blue shines on the white of the houses and the beige of the sand.

Naomi Gunther uses a palette of natural materials to paint her impressions and the decors available to her. The brand’s signature pieces are declined in new fabrics: the double shirt in denim effect cotton, the jacket lined in a blue tie-and-dye fabric, the signature pants in white organic cotton. New pieces like a summer poncho, a linen and cotton overall, or a set made from bamboo complete the SS21 collection.” – from GUNTHER

Art Direction Naomi Gunther & Gabin Ducourant

Models: Yann Summers & Remy Jobert

Video director: Julien Teissier [S7NDROM]

Makeup: Léa Assuline

Music: Sarah Amsellem – Love is all around us

Courtesy of © GUNTHER / Autrement PR