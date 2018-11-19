Gucci Gift 2018 Menswear by Petra Collins

Pin 11 Shares

Models Aaron Sirainen, Dwight Hoogendijk, Fisher Smith, Matïss Rucko, Riley Cole, Tamsir Thiam, Tex Santos Shaw, and Tom Atton Moore star in Gucci Gift 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Petra Collins. Styling is work of Jonathan Kaye, with beauty from hair stylist Alex Brownsell, and makeup artist Niamh Quinn. In charge of set design was David White, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds. The campaign features looks from Gucci Cruise 2019 collection.





