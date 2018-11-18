WEEK ON IG: Alton Mason, Jay Alvarez, Sasha Trautvein & more..

Past week on IG featuring models-to-follow is a mix of warm beach resort vacations and pre-holiday moods from the likes of Edison Fan, Jay Alvarez, Alton Mason, Sasha Trautvein, Florian Macek, Neels Visser, Pietro Baltazar, Loic Williams, Brandon Good, Derek Chadwick, and Tim Lambert more.

Scroll down for more of the last week’s IG action:

Luke Volker

“Los Angeles ‘18 💚” @thatfuckingluke florian macek

“couldn’t decide – color or black and white – what u think? 🤔” @florianmacek ediosn fan

“Maybe it’s time to call it off 👋🏻” @edisonfanye augusta alexander

“#army #UpsideDown” @augusta_alexander neels visser

“just a photo of me and my 🎸 on the way to the studio 🎶” @neelsvisser jay alvarez

Tattoos on my skin? They have always been under my skin as feelings and emotions it’s only now that I show them on my skin for the rest of you to feel as well. more tattoos or na? #shotonapotato” @jayalvarrez alton mason

changing the narrative” @altonmason pietro baltazar

The sun shines behind us For @_manabouttownuk By @morellibrothers🌪• @lucamariamorelli and @alessandromariamorelli • styles @julianagmnz production @marcusbchang @nextmodels” @pietrobaltazar antonielo horst

“When you see the changes that are coming up very.. very soon! 👀😏” @antonielokhorst loic williams

Come closer I need to tell you something……” @loic.williams Sasha Trautvein

“you wanna play ?? Let’s play!!!:) )))))))” @sashadidntwakeup
brandon good

“east coast guy , but damn this is november in LA” @goodbhavior jacob bix

“*” @jacobbix derek chadwick

howdy” @derekchadwick tim lambert

Tunnel vision” @timalambert @maxwellpoth andrew georgiades

just got it back but say goodbye to the beard” @andrewgeorgiades 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐞

The first rule of Fight Club is: You do not talk about Fight Club.” @tannerareese Alex Chee

To seek for great Success. You must first seek for Peace internally” @alex_cyk

