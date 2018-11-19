Joe Alwyn Stars in L’Officiel Hommes USA Winter 2018.19 Issue

Pin 0 Shares

Actor Joe Alwyn takes the cover story of American L’Officiel Hommes‘ Winter 2018.19 edition captured by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. In charge of styling was Julian Antetomaso, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Boss, Gucci, Versace, Alexander McQueen, and Fendi. Grooming is work of Amy Komorowski at Art Department.

“How would I like people to see me? I don’t know how to answer that. People who interest me are people who are slightly unreachable to a degree, or unknowable and slightly mysterious.” – Alwyn for L’Officiel Hommes USA.



