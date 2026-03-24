Han Kjøbenhavn Pre-Fall 2026 Collection Reworks Fan Identity

Han Kjøbenhavn builds its Pre-Fall 2026 collection, DISTRIKT, around the codes that define football culture and the behavior that surrounds it. Creative Director Jannik Wikkelsø Davidsen looks at how fans collect and organize objects linked to the sport, forming a system where identity develops through repetition. The collection translates this process into clothing, where references tied to fandom take on a different role through wear.

DISTRIKT explores how objects gain value through accumulation, circulation, and personal attachment. The garments reflect this logic, operating within a wardrobe while carrying references connected to memory. Han Kjøbenhavn extends this direction into its retail concept, where formats associated with sports memorabilia appear through a nine-pocket collector sheet that reinterprets campaign imagery and collection artwork, alongside a postcard carousel presenting DISTRIKT 37 visuals with original graphics.

Davidsen focuses on the discomfort that can emerge from revisiting familiar references. He avoids softened interpretations and instead allows past associations to remain intact as they shift into a new context. The collection reflects this through its direct use of recognizable symbols, which retain their original associations while taking on a different function in clothing.

The Diamond Twill Coat, produced in water-repellent cotton twill, introduces a defined silhouette, followed by the Distrikt Bomber Jacket with padded construction and seasonal embroidery. Leather continues to play a key role through the Crunch Leather Biker Jacket and matching trousers, while the Casual Leather Bomber offers a reduced alternative within the same material group.

Technical garments support the collection’s functional aspect. The Crest Windbreaker and lightweight Technical Anorak introduce performance-driven elements, while knitwear and sweat pieces maintain oversized silhouettes with dropped shoulders. Bouclé logo knits, neoprene hoodies, and relaxed crewnecks support this direction. Trousers follow a utility-based approach through washed denim and cargo styles, reinforcing daily wear.

Graphic pieces reference Danish football legend Ivan Nielsen through digital prints that range from graphic compositions to portrait imagery. Constructed in open-yarn single jersey, the garments carry a washed, worn surface. Oversized fits maintain consistency across these pieces, aligning with the broader silhouette direction.

The palette builds on black, dusty brown, dark grey, and muted greens, supporting the collection’s uniform approach. DISTRIKT continues Han Kjøbenhavn’s focus on repetition, where clothing develops through use and accumulation over time.

The collection will release online and in stores throughout April 2026.