LFW: HELEN ANTHONY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover HELEN ANTHONY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on February 21st, during the ongoing London Fashion Week. For this season, brand redefines individuality and self-acceptance. The Artisan Liberation collection brings the rebellious and rule breaking spirit with hard hitting idiosyncratic tailoring, shapes, structures, and silhouettes, and it pushes the social norms, while staying away from gender conforming stereotypes. The designer explores love of freedom with vibrant pattern play, bold colours and bohemian spirit. The collection features contrasts between lengths, textures, and colours. The use of different colours represent diversity.