MFW: PENCE 1979 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover PENCE 1979 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented with a lookbook, as a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. For the season, brand was inspired by the sea and its colors, the winds that blow from the North, and the sunsets that color the beaches. The collection explores the typical fishermen looks. It contrasts strong tones such as black, blue and gray with the warm red, orange and yellow. Designer Danilo Paura collaborated with knitwear expert Dora Zecchin on the key pieces of the collection: An oversized cardigan with colored embroidery, and a black and white crew-neck pullover with marine elements revisited in a modern way.