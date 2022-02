Fashion designer Swaim Hutson presented THE ACADEMY NEW YORK Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection as a part of New York Men’s Day, on February 11th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. For this season, designer introduced traditional menswear looks infused with tiny emblems, text graphics and military pins. Hutson sticks to his signature lean, straight and tomboyish silhouettes in mustar, forest green and carolina blue colourways.