Singer, actor, model, and Burberry ambassador Cha Eun Woo takes the cover story of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Jung Yoon-kyung, with prop styling from Hyewon Yoo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Mi-hyung, and makeup artist Jeong Bo-young. For the session Cha is wearing selected looks from Burberry.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Harper’s BAZAAR Korea, discover more at harpersbazaar.co.kr