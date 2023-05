Fashion brand H&M unveiled its Summer 2023 Menswear Collection, that fuses comfort, wearability and style, and it features 42 highly curated looks. The collection explores three distinct style directions – smart, casual, and street fashion. The smart style combines a flowy linen pieces and striking summer knitwear, casual wear brings functionality, classic workwear and technical outdoor styles, while streetwear was inspired by relaxed vacations and retro sports fashion.