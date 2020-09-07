HUGO Reframes the Future with Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch captured Hugo‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 Reframe the Future campaign starring Alton Mason, Andres Sanjuan, Ludwig Wilsdorff, Kyla Ramsey, Ella Rae, and Lera Abova. In charge of styling was Emilie Kareh, with art direction from Stephan Dimu, and choreography by Marquet Lee. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar.

“For #Fall20, we continue to look back in order to move forward. This season, HUGO draws inspiration from the art and architecture of Berlin’s Museumsinsel, reimagining classic pieces with a sense of youth and vibrancy.” – from HUGO.