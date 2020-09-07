FW20 Must-Haves: Dunhill’s Lock Bag

From key items to buy to trending colours, there are plenty of new trends to experiment with this season. In today’s series of FW20 must-haves, we bring you Dunhill’s Lock Bag. Introduced with the Autumn Winter 2020 collection in Paris, this new bag is an interplay of House heritage and contemporary elegance.

Celebrating the old guard meeting the avant-garde, this timeless piece takes inspiration from the classic attache case; a symbol of British executive style.

The bag comes in black, ink and oxblood, as well as the two unique metallic styles available in AD brass and AD silver, inspired by the textures and finishes of the iconic dunhill Rollagas lighters.

The Lock Bag is launching in September 2020, and ranges from: £1,350 – £2,595.

