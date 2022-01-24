PFW: ISABEL MARANT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house ISABEL MARANT presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, brand explores grunge spirit. The collection brings nonchalant silhouette made from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics. With baggy cuts, check shirts tied around the waist, and washed denim that flirts with versatile stripes, Isabel Marant pays tribute to the 90’s and the legacy of Kurt Cobain. Fashion photographers Anuschka Blommers and Niels Schumm captured the lookbook, with styling from Katie Burnett. Stars of the session are Khalifa Saliu, Nicolas Boeuf, and Tom Rey.

“Pieces are layered together and shapes are overlapping for a urban look. Out in the streets, the Isabel Marant man wears a pair of Bumkeeh, the unprecedented men’s version of the iconic wedge sneaker Balskee – one of the house’s best sellers. He is an adventurer at heart. The allure of the great outdoors is becoming more evident as boxy parkas, patchworks of shearling and oversized windbreakers slip over warm knitwear pieces. Geared for chilly weather, this steppe-colored apparel is exalted by the introduction of color block activewear pieces where royal blue, bright yellow, mint green and fiery red collide.” – from Isabel Marant.