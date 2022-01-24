PFW: PAUL SMITH Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand PAUL SMITH presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection on January 21st, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For this season, brand pays tribute to film’s visionary auteurs and directors. The collection was inspired by the silver screen, as well as with the advent of avant-garde, arthouse, and New Wave cinema. The color palette, that was inspired by cinema’s evolution from vintage sepia to dazzling technicolour, spans from icy neutrals to vivid blues, reds and greens.

“Striking prints such as the hallucinatory Zig Zag pattern serve as an homage to surrealist filmmakers and retro theatres, while the heady Starlet photoprint mirrors the ethereal headshots of Hollywood’s Golden Age stars. On the floral front, there is plenty to get excited about, too, including a Shadow Floral print inspired by the hand-tinting techniques pioneered by avant-garde directors. Then there’s the busier, solarised floral which reinvents traditionally ditsy floral prints into something altogether starker and atmospheric. Designed to be mixed, matched and even clashed, classic and reimagined checks made from winter-ready wool, drill and rustic tweeds add layers of texture and a structural grounding for tailoring, shirts and outerwear.” – from Paul Smith