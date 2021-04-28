Jaden Smith is the Face of Levi’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Denim brand Levi’s enlists American actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, and founder of 501CTHREE Jaden Smith to star in their Spring Summer 2021 Buy Better. Wear Longer campaign. In charge of photography was Harry Eelman, with styling from Rachael Wang, and grooming by beauty artist KG Superstar.

I feel like when people are aware of how difficult it is to make that product that you’re over consuming, then it gives us the proper information to think, “okay, I’m not going to buy this a million times for this reason.” – Jaden Smith

“Our latest campaign leans into our history of high-quality products that are made more responsibly and made to last longer, all to offer one simple suggestion: Buy better. Wear longer. It’s a proposition and a promise. We’ll keep making products that stand the test of time, and you keep wearing them as long as possible.” – from Levi’s