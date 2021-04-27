in Advertising Campaigns, Emporio Armani, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021 Campaign, Uno Models, Videos

Hernan Cano Models Emporio Armani SS21 Sustainable Capsule Collection

Discover Emporio Armani’s SS21 Capsule Collection that focuses on functional design and sustainability

©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian

The handsome Hernan Cano poses for Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2021 Sustainable Capsule Collection campaign lensed by fashion photography duo Florian & Sebastian. Styling is work of Juan Camilo, with set design from Laura Jauregui, casting direction by Tasha Tongpreecha, and production by Hypebeast. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Ana Sanchez. For the campaign Hernan was joined by Barbara Sanchez.

The Emporio Armani Capsule Collection is based on state-of-the-art textile research and development focusing on practical, functional design and sustainability, confirming the brand’s commitment to the cause once again. All fabrics and components are certified according to the highest international standards in the field of eco-sustainability. Yarns are made in Italy from organic cotton with a low environmental impact, and all packaging is certified compostable.

©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian

Blue and white are the standout shades of the season’s color palette, evoking seaside scenarios and nautical adventures. Hoods, toggles, contrasting seams and flowing shapes define the collection. Menswear includes parkas, anoraks, blousons, Bermuda shorts and overalls, while women’s styles consist of lightweight duster coats, small tops, oversized sweatshirts, Bermuda shorts and cargo pants. This technical, practical, responsible collection offers a wide array of accessories, such as: shopper bags, sunglasses and watches—all made from materials with a low environmental impact.” – from Emporio Armani

©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian
©Emporio Armani, Photography by Florian & Sebastian

