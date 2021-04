The handsome Loui at Mikas Stockholm stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured and styled by fashion photographer Jacek Szopik.

For the story Loui is wearing selected vintage pieces from top brands such as Prada, Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Hermes, Sarah Niklasson, Max Mara, and Landeros.

Photographer, Stylist Jacek Szopik – @jacekszopik

Model Loui at Mikas Stockholm