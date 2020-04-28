LOOKBOOK: JERIH Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection

Discover JERIH‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 Collage – Upcycled Memories collection that was inspired by the styles of 90’s hip-hop, military, a desert nomad, baseball, and 80’s wall-street. The collection uses a form of collage art to blend ones today’s self with their childhood dreams.

FALL WINTER 2020.21 COLLECTIONS

“To describe the theme, all the looks are edited with the background images that based on the imaginary people’s lives. In practical terms, most items are detachable at sleeve, arms and the some parts of pants & jackets. The detachable outerwears with shiny fabrics such as nylon are the key pieces of the collection. Some of the detachable parts of jackets can also be used as a sling bag. 2-side wearable drop-crotch denim and jackets that recalled 90’s hip-hop are particularly caught the eye here. Shirts in standard hound’s tooth and gingham check that appeared unique at first glance where give extra interest through detachable designs. Also the various prints in sweatshirts and t-shirts of the imaginary figures produced by collage art are highlights.“