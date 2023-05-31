Italian brand BRUNELLO CUCINELLI presented its High Summer Capsule Collection with a campaign featuring supermodel Tony Ward joined by Tasha Tillberg, and Marta Aguilar. In charge of photography and video direction were Hunter & Gatti. The collection is inspired by the spirit of travel. With adaptability, casual pieces welcome the coming of sunny days, while a nautical vibe spreads through prints and seasonal details. Bags and accessories, with their sophisticated yet functional touch, are ideal companions for moments on the go. The campaign, set in the famous Los Angeles record store – The Record Parlour, capture the power of music.