JOHN VARVATOS Fall 2018 by Hao Zeng
Discover John Varvatos‘ Fall 2018 advertising campaign featuring models Aly Ndiaye, Dallas Alberti, Gordon Winarick, Mike Russo, Salieu Jalloh, and Sid Ellisdon lensed by fashion photographer Hao Zeng. In charge of hair styling was John Ruidant at See Management. Production by Sandbox Studio.
Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com
