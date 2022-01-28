JUST CAVALLI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover JUST CAVALLI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that explores early 2000s atmosphere. For the Fall Winter 2022.23 season, Just Cavalli brings to life a glamorous and carefree aesthetic, bringing fun, free and bold spirit looks updated with a contemporary touch. A Made in America spirit defines the men’s collection, where the mood and the volumes become cool and relaxed.

Cozy eco-fur coats, which also reveal patterns recalling the spotted coat of Appaloosa horses, are juxtaposed to urban bomber jackets with tiger quilting. Bleach effects characterize fluid velvet, while denim prints appear on the sweatshirts. Houndstooth becomes psychedelic on the jacquard knitwear, while leather garments with a rock ‘n’ roll vibe show eye-catching motifs. Detachable elements give the garments versatility. Patchwork details introduce an eclectic touch to the pieces with distressed finishing, while the logo adds a distinctive feel to the collection. Printed combat boots with contrasting laces and derbies crafted from stretch materials underline the urban inspiration of the men’s proposal. – from Just Cavalli