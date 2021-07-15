JUST CAVALLI Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover JUST CAVALLI Spring Summer 2022 Festival Collection, that was inspired by the desire to go back to having fun, and by the atmosphere of festivals. The collection explores musical and festival culture and brings relaxed, functional, yet sensual pieces. It was inspired by sports and workwear, as well as with surf elements. The tailoring is relaxed, and it features the casual pieces with logos, characterized by a paint brushed prints. Graphic patterns and denim looks complete the collection.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“The festival wardrobe par excellence takes shape, expressed in pieces that unite sensuality with functionality, to be used from day to night. To dance, to sing, to get emotional. The palette that goes from white to black is sprinkled with accents of warm colors like blush rose and spiced tobacco, from green acid tints to shades of jade green and patterns inspired from the Maison’s archive. The reinterpretations of tie-dye as a patchwork, the unmissable animalier even in a tortoise version and the new Summer Festival prints are what stand out. The final protagonist, indigo, to whom a series of pieces that range from trompe l’oeil patchwork effects to animalier-inspired scrapings.” – from Just Cavalli