Justin Bieber is the Face of BALENCIAGA Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Discover BALENCIAGA Fall Winter 2021 campaign featuring pop superstar Justin Bieber lensed by fashion photographer Katy Grannan. In charge of styling was Ally Macrae, with beauty from hair stylist Holli Smith, makeup artist Inge Grognard, and manicurist Fanny Santa Rita. For the campaign Justin is wearing The Balenciaga Runner sneakers, available in all-black, all-white, and as a mix of red, white, black, and grey color.

