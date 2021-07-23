in Alexander McQueen, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paolo Roversi, Spring Summer 2022

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

With the SS22 Collection, Alexander McQueen explores the beauty that emerges from darkness

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
©ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, Photography by Paolo Roversi

Discover ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to poet, painter and printmaker William Blake, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. In charge of styling was Camilla Nickerson, with art direction from M/M (Paris), and casting direction by Jess Hallett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yannick D’Is, and makeup artist Hannah Murray. Stars of the session are Lars Jammaers, Lucas Dermont, and Momo Ndiaye. The collection explores the beauty that emerges from darkness, as well as imagination as a pure form of escapism.

