ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that pays tribute to poet, painter and printmaker William Blake, presented with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi. In charge of styling was Camilla Nickerson, with art direction from M/M (Paris), and casting direction by Jess Hallett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yannick D’Is, and makeup artist Hannah Murray. Stars of the session are Lars Jammaers, Lucas Dermont, and Momo Ndiaye. The collection explores the beauty that emerges from darkness, as well as imagination as a pure form of escapism.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS