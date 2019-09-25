Justin Eric Martin is the Face of FILA SNBN SS20 Capsule Collection

The handsome Justin Eric Martin stars in Fila‘s See Now Buy Now Spring Summer 2020 advertising campaign captured by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. For the campaign Justin was joined by top model Yasmin Wijnaldum. Fila‘s SNBN SS20 is a special limited-edition capsule collection straight-off the Milan Fashion Week runway.

“FILA’s SNBN collection features a range of apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women – designed in a black, white, red and metallic silver color palette – for complete, head-to-toe looks. The special-edition designs embrace elements from classic FILA fashions, while luxe textures, rich hues, and contemporary silhouettes provide a modern and sophisticated update.

The complete range of menswear and womenswear includes outerwear, t-shirts, sweatshirts and neoprene hoodies featuring the logo, plush trousers and asymmetric, pleated or tube skirts, as well as hats, bags and waist packs.

Silver coated nylon, neoprene nylon, brushed interlock, sequins, and denim are among the featured fabrics, chosen for their quality, comfort and superior performance. Shapes are relaxed and contemporary, perfect for wearers who appreciate FILA’s timeless style and demand a collection that is both cool and comfortable.“