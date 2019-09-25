in Arthur Gosse, Lookbooks, Massimo Dutti, Menswear

Arthur Gosse, Justin Eric Martin & Rishi Robin Model Massimo Dutti FW19 Looks

Business Meets Art: Massimo Dutti’s Fall Winter 2019 Menswear Story

Massimo Dutti
Photography © Alvaro Beamud Cortes for Massimo Dutti

Fashion photographer Alvaro Beamud Cortes captured Massimo Dutti‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 Business Meets Art menswear story featuring models Arthur Gosse, Justin Eric Martin, and Rishi Robin.

Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
