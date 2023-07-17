Taemin Park Models Juun.J Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Fashion label JUUN.J unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign featuring top model Taemin Park lensed by photographer Hong Janghyun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shon, and makeup artist An Sung Hee. The brand’s most recent collection titled ‘Broken‘ explores unconventional aesthetics from numerous angles. The collection reimagines military, rider, and denim pieces to create inventive silhouettes that defy convention.

The color palette includes black, brown, green, and blue hues. The beauty of the collection resides in reviving old, worn-out, and distressed items with a new perspective. By breathing new life into these pieces, Juun.J achieves a sense of novelty and revitalization.