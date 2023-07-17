in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, ELITE Models, Fall Winter 2023.24 Campaigns, Menswear, NEXT Models

Taemin Park Models Juun.J Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Photographer Hong Janghyun captured Juun.J’s FW23 campaign starring Taemin Park

Juun.J
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun

Fashion label JUUN.J unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign featuring top model Taemin Park lensed by photographer Hong Janghyun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shon, and makeup artist An Sung Hee. The brand’s most recent collection titled ‘Broken‘ explores unconventional aesthetics from numerous angles. The collection reimagines military, rider, and denim pieces to create inventive silhouettes that defy convention.

Juun.J
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Juun.J
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun

The color palette includes black, brown, green, and blue hues. The beauty of the collection resides in reviving old, worn-out, and distressed items with a new perspective. By breathing new life into these pieces, Juun.J achieves a sense of novelty and revitalization.

Juun.J
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun
Taemin Park
©JUUN.J, Photography by Hong Janghyun

ad campaignsfw23MenswearTop Models

ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz Shows Streetwear With A Fresh Take
Prada Fall Winter 2023

Beauty of the Everyday: Prada Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection