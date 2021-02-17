in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Videos

NYFW: KA WA KEY Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Models Jack Blanco and Isiah Zion pose in looks from KA WA KEY’s AW21 collection

KA WA KEY
©KA WA KEY, Photography by Jarno Leppanen

Discover KA WA KEY Fall Winter 2021.22 Through The Looking Glass Collection, that explores contrasts between imagination and reality, presented with a fashion film directed by Cecilia McAloon Wolff, as part of the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by characters such as Willy Wonka, Peter Pan, and Mad Hatter among others. Designer Jarno Leppanen captured the lookbook featuring models Jack Blanco and Isiah Zion. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Maria Kovacs, assisted by Chris Harris-Gibbs, makeup artist Michelle Strain, assisted by Alesandra Nieri.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

Through their AW 21 collection, KA WA KEY reflects the imaginative worlds they’ve visited and characters they’ve met during the past year, which has been rather different and even scary at times. TV and music have been a HUGE inspiration and has offered an escape from reality, opportunity to meet different personalities who have given us hope and a variety of amazing places to visit.” from KA WA KEY

Designers Key Chow and Jarno Leppanen
Photographer: Jarno Leppanen
Hair: Maria Kovacs
Hair Assistant: Chris Harris-Gibbs
MUA: Michelle Strain
MUA Assistant: Alesandra Nieri
Assistant: Bertie Wells
Models: Jack Blanco, Isiah Zion, Taia Tulher
Shoes: Gola
Venue: Lone Design Club and the Howard de Walden Estate

