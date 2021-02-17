NYFW: MERCY X MANKIND Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover MERCY X MANKIND Fall Winter 2021.22 Coalesce collection, that explores polarized times we live in, and the strength of coherence, presented with a fashion film as part of the ongoing New York Fashion Week. Photographer Eric Hason captured the lookbook featuring models Arnaldo Campbell, Amani Alexander, Miguel Valencia, and Mohammed Nabeel. In charge of styling was Arnaldo Campbell.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The technologies that were meant to connect us have had the reverse effect – they have exponentially increased social dilemmas. With effortless ability we reduce the distance that separates mankind, but somehow, along the way, we forgot that the real power is to coalesce.

The verb to “coalesce” means to come together to form one mass or whole. Mankind can only come together when we understand our individual selves and then each other; by accepting our differences we reveal our similarities. This collection is a reminder that the very things that separate us will most likely be the ones that unify us.” – from Mercy X Mankind

Creative Direction: Isaac Saqib

Creative Assistant: Romero Tarrant

Cinematography: Mia Teresa

Photography: Eric Hason

Production Assistants: Hannah Ladewig, Anthony Flora, Haseeb Naim

Talent: Tiarra Pearson, Tara Rani, Emma Holterhoff, Arnaldo Campbell, Amani Alexander, Miguel Valencia, Mohammed Nabeel

Styling: Arnaldo Campbell

Brand Partnerships Manager: Chloè Lucan

Eyewear Sponsor: Oakley

Music: “Mon amour” – De.Ville

Behind the scenes moments:

