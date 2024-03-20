Highsnobiety & Merrell Unveil Merrell 1 TRL Footwear Capsule

Highsnobiety, a brand and media trailblazer that has shaped youth culture and fashion since 2005, unveils its latest venture in collaboration with Merrell, the esteemed global leader in outdoor active footwear. This partnership brings a new chapter in the fusion of streetwear’s edge with the luxe appeal of outdoor aesthetics, introducing the Merrell 1 TRL line.

Merrell 1 TRL, a collection that epitomizes the harmony of performance, style, and comfort, is celebrated for its commitment to invigorating the adventurous spirit. Known for their outdoor and hiking footwear, Merrell 1 TRL’s offerings stand out for their exceptional comfort, durability, and performance, making them perfect companions for a variety of terrains.

The collaboration introduces the Merrell 1 TRL x Highsnobiety footwear capsule, that fuses outdoor functionality with urban fashion. This capsule collection showcases two distinct styles, each featuring new bespoke panels and fresh, innovative colorways.

The Hydro Mule features a lightweight and breathable design in a Peyote stone shade adorned with brown accents, embodying the essence of versatile outdoor gear. Meanwhile, the Jungle Moc Breeze, presented in a vibrant Topaz hue, is a slip-on sneaker designed for unparalleled all-day comfort, bridging the gap between leisure and adventure.

The campaign accompanying this launch vividly showcases the synergy between technical possibilities and style-conscious design that defines the new Merrell 1 TRL line. By juxtaposing urban flair with the raw beauty of nature, the campaign highlights the collection’s unique ability to blend functionality with fashion.

Available for purchase on March 20, 2024 the Highsnobiety Merrell 1 TRL footwear capsule is priced at 145 USD.