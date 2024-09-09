LaKeith Stanfield, known for his striking performances both as an actor and musician, takes on a new role in the collaborative campaign between GIORGIO ARMANI and KITH for their Fall Winter 2024 menswear collection. As the face of the “Entertainer” campaign, Stanfield embodies the essence of a performer whose style and presence command attention. This partnership between GIORGIO ARMANI and KITH marks the first time the two iconic brands have come together, producing a collection that explores four distinct personas – Artist, Entertainer, Traveler, and Entrepreneur – each representing a different facet of modern menswear.

The centerpiece of the collection is the suiting, a cornerstone of GIORGIO ARMANI’s legacy. The “Entertainer” capsule, modeled by Stanfield, features a navy velvet suit with a crossover closure jacket and double-pleated trousers. This rich fabric extends beyond the suit into other key pieces, such as a luxurious rugby shirt and drawstring-waisted pants. The navy and dark green color palette, combined with bold accessories like silk bandanas and leather double-pouch holders, further amplifies the entertainer’s persona, dressing him as if he owns the room.

KITH founder Ronnie Fieg’s vision for the collection draws heavily on the influence of GIORGIO ARMANI’s legendary career. Fieg wanted to create a collection that pays homage to those whose lives have been touched by ARMANI’s design, crafting silhouettes that carry a universal appeal. For the “Artist” archetype, the collection presents a minimalist aesthetic, with a black double-breasted suit in virgin wool as the focal point. This capsule includes a variety of styles, from trench coats to asymmetrical zip shirts, each piece designed to enhance the wearer’s creativity and vision.

The “Traveler” capsule channels a more laid-back yet sophisticated style, with shades of tan and brown dominating the color palette. Lightweight virgin wool suits are complemented by cashmere turtlenecks, track jackets, and alpaca field coats, offering versatile layering options for the modern globetrotter. Thoughtfully designed accessories, such as suede duffle bags and passport holders, enhance the collection’s practicality, underscoring the concept of mobility and worldliness.

As for the “Entrepreneur,” this capsule is tailored for those who follow their own path. Dark brown, navy, and tan hues dominate the collection, which includes single-breasted jackets with detachable scarves and cashmere overcoats. The collection blends professionalism with flair, featuring leather-paneled football jerseys and double-chest pocket button-ups that push the boundaries of traditional business attire.

Beyond the clothing itself, the campaign brings each archetype to life through four separate promotional efforts, casting figures who epitomize the respective personas. Alongside Stanfield, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese represents “The Artist,” Pierce Brosnan channels “The Traveler,” and Ronnie Fieg himself takes on “The Entrepreneur.”

To celebrate the launch, GIORGIO ARMANI and KITH will host exclusive pop-up experiences across multiple fashion capitals, beginning with New York during Fashion Week. These activations will allow visitors to explore the collection in immersive environments, preview the pieces, and shop before the official global release. The rollout will continue in London, Milan, and Shanghai.