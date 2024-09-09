Palomo Spain Explores Desire in S/S 2025 Collection

Palomo Spain showcased its Spring/Summer 2025 collection at New York City’s Fourth Universalist Society, delivering a fresh narrative titled “All of Heaven’s Parties.” Designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo continued his exploration of human emotions, focusing on the complex relationship between sexuality and societal norms. The collection sought to question why desires such as lust and attraction are often labeled as sinful, positioning them instead as intrinsic aspects of human nature.

With an artistic approach, Palomo built upon the themes of his previous season, where he explored sexual encounters in floral settings. This season, he ventured further, imagining parties in heaven as a way to challenge perceptions of pleasure. He aimed to flip the narrative, questioning why instinctual human pleasures are condemned and pushing the conversation about emotional expression through fashion.

Inspired by the work of Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki, known for his combination of bondage art and floral imagery, Palomo introduced new visual elements into his designs. Helmut Newton‘s 1920s-inspired style also influenced the collection, particularly in its silhouettes and narratives. This artistic direction helped Palomo bring forward a strong message of sexual expression as a form of art, rather than something to be suppressed.

The collection featured fabrics and techniques that have become signature elements of Palomo Spain, such as silk fringes and detailed embroidery. Denim, taffeta, and silk organza were paired with bold silhouettes, including micro shorts and oversized dress shirts with exaggerated cuffs. The palette ranged from black and white to shades of orange, purple, and denim blue, enhanced by intricate details like sequins, Swarovski crystals, and embroidered accents.

Beauty and hair played a significant role in amplifying the collection’s theme. Makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez crafted delicate yet striking looks, while hair stylist Laurent Philippon combined polished hairstyles with feathered wigs created by Tolentino Hats. Guests like Bb trickz, Valentina Ferrer, and Violet Chachki were in attendance, adding a notable presence to the event.

In addition to the main collection, Palomo Spain debuted the second capsule from its collaboration with Bimba y Lola, “BIMBA Y PALOMO.” This see-now-buy-now collection, available immediately after the show, incorporated floral motifs, with chrysanthemums replacing roses. The collection was divided into two sections, with daywear featuring animal prints and bold jackets, and eveningwear channeling 1930s glamour with flowing gowns and faux fur coats. The collaboration marked the continuation of a successful partnership, showcasing designs rooted in shared creativity.

