Music, Legacy & Style: Lanvin Lab by Future Collection

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Lanvin and the iconic Atlanta-born musician and producer, Future, introduce the first Lanvin Lab collection. This exclusive collection, marked by Future’s signature strength and attitude, bears the nickname “Pluto,” symbolizing regeneration and transformation – a fitting representation of the former ninth planet in our solar system.

As the inaugural project of the Lanvin Lab, a creative hub fostering collaboration and cultural dialogue among artists and designers, Future’s Pluto collection sets an auspicious tone. The timing aligns with the discovery of Pluto in 1930, a period when Jeanne Lanvin, the founder of the iconic fashion house, was immersed in a creative wave, designing collections focused on wearer comfort.

The musical theme takes center stage in this Lanvin Lab edition, paying homage to Marguerite, Jeanne Lanvin’s daughter and muse, who was an accomplished musician herself. Future, as the founder of Freebandz, resonates with the emphasis on family within the Lanvin legacy.

Future expresses, “I created a vibe with this collection, something you can feel when you wear it. Jeanne Lanvin drew inspiration from her life and lifestyle. We are the same in that way; we create from experience.”

The Lanvin Lab by Future collection, designed to be unisex, showcases Future’s love for layering and tailoring, coupled with a distinctive flair for accessories. Faux fur hats complement sunglasses, layered over or under hoods, while metal accents embellish belts, bags, gloves, and leather goods. The collection even includes sleep sets featuring slippers, a pillow, and a mask for a literal interpretation of the chance to dream.

Two symbolic motifs hold significance throughout the collection: the Eagle, symbolizing courage and majesty, and the Star, embodying protection and empowerment. Future draws from the Lanvin archives to create a remarkable jacket with metallic studs forming a dazzling constellation, and denim pieces featuring typography from Lanvin perfume campaigns of the 1930s-1940s. The collection also introduces Future’s updated sneaker, the Curb 3.0.

The campaign, photographed by Joshua Woods and featuring Future himself, captures the essence of the collection.