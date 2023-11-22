Celebratory Collection: Kith for Mickey & Friends 2023

Kith collaborated once again with Disney for Mickey & Friends 2023, presenting an expansive collection that pays tribute to Disney’s 100 years of stories, magic, and memories. The collaboration reimagines archival artwork featuring beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck through the Kith lens, resulting in elevated apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods.

The collection features premium designs in signature hues from both Kith and Disney’s palettes, offering a range of jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, shirts, vintage tees, and more. Notable pieces include the Wool Varsity Jacket with custom leather appliqué Mickey Mouse artwork, the Tapestry Coaches Jacket with an all-over woven Mickey Mouse & Kith action graphic, the Sherpa Hoodie featuring exclusive satin-stitch “Just Us” embroidery and jacquard Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse artwork, and the Crewneck Sweater with beloved Disney characters executed in chain-stitch on chunky cotton knit.

Complementing the apparel are various accessories and lifestyle goods, including headwear, scarves, tote bags, and celebratory items like the Just Us Puzzle, Canadian maple skate decks, Disney100 Tapestry Blanket, and Disney Mickey & Friends Plush Set. The Kith Kids offering draws inspiration from the adult styles, featuring jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, button-downs, vintage tees, and headwear.

As part of the collection, Kith and Disney also collaborated on fleecewear for Kith’s upcoming Monday Program™, featuring 400GSM cotton fleece crewnecks and hoodies with a co-branded Kith Classic logo adorned by iconic Mickey & Friends characters.