Luxury house VALENTINO enlists rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, actor, and the brand’s first Chinese ambassador Lay Zhang to star in their MINI LOCO 520 Bag campaign lensed by fashion photographer Xiuyu Chang. In the campaign Lay poses alongside American singer-songwriter Jessica Jung. The bag, that was first presented as part of the brand’s Resort 2022 collection, was inspired by ‘90s fashion, and it celebrates love, and bold metropolitan style.