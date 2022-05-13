Play It Forward Sustainability Journey: Tommy Hilfiger & Shawn Mendes

Fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger announced Play it Forward multifaceted partnership with Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes as part of the brand’s evolution and its sustainability journey. The collaboration will kick-off with Tommy Hilfiger‘s Summer 2022 Classics Reborn campaign featuring Shawn Mendes lensed by fashion photographer Craig McDean. The campaign features a collection fully made from more sustainable materials. Shawn will also wear more sustainable, custom-made TOMMY HILFIGER styles on his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour. The brand donated one million dollars to efforts to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour. As a key milestone of the partnership, Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes also will introduce a co-designed capsule collection in Spring 2023.

Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician — he also represents a new generation of Futuremakers who understand the need for action. By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact. – Tommy Hilfiger

I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans. Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me. – Shawn Mendes.

