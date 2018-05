Top models Jegor Venned and Salomon Diaz team up with fashion photographer Enric Galceran for Lefties‘ Summer 2018 Lines In The Sun menswear lookbook. In charge of styling, art direction and casting was Bojan Mijatovic. Grooming is work of Esther Zaragoza and Veronica Garcia.

Discover more looks + video below:





We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.